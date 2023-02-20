Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has no plans of slowing down, not just yet. The 57-year-old actor, who made his action debut with Pathaan has no plans for retirement and enjoying the life that he has built over three decades working tirelessly in films. During the AskSRK session on Monday, the actor revealed that he will return "hotter" if he ever gets fired from films.

When a fan asked who will be the next big thing in Bollywood after his retirement, SRK replied he will never retire from films until someone fires him and even if he gets fired the actor said he will come back hotter than before. When reminded about his charming smile, SRK said, "I think life is short…smile while you still have teeth."

Fans were curious to know about what will be SRK's next after already announced Jawan and Dunki. To which King Khan said that he is still not open to hearing scripts. The superstar will start the process only after Dunki and Jawan hit the screens as he wants to sit back and enjoy the release of these two films.

READ | Pathaan box office day 26: SRK's film all set to cross Rs 1000 crore mark soon

With Pathaan inching close to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark at the box office, SRK said "Right now any number above 1000" is his lucky number. When asked if he feeling like the king of the world with Pathaan's humungous success, Khan said, "Right now cleaning my son’s toys….and can’t find a crucial Lego piece…so King Ving I am not feeling like."