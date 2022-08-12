Hyderabad (Telangana): On Friday, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah turned one. To mark the occasion, Kiara took to her social media handle to share a cryptic post and tagged her rumoured boyfriend and accused him of being 'out of sight, out of mind' type.

Kiara's latest post on social media has gone viral within minutes after the actor shared it. Her short but intriguing note on Instagram Stories has left fans wondering whether everything is ok between the couple. In a cryptic note, Kiara wrote, "Sidharth Malhotra tu baatein to badi badi karta tha, lekin tu bhi 'out of sight, out of mind' type ka banda nikala."

Kiara Advani pens cryptic post for Sidharth Malhotra

Her wordplay has left fans confused about whether it's a publicity stunt or Kiara is hinting at her relationship hitting rock bottom. Fans took a sigh of relief when Sidharth replied to her story and wrote, "Oye sardarni, mujhe na sab yaad hai, bhul hi nai sakta. Aaj 6 baje milne aajaunga."

Sidharth Malhotra replies to Kiara Advani's cryptic post

Celebrating the humungous success that the film witnessed when released digitally last year, Kiara wrote, "One film, one year, multitudinous love! To a story that stirred up emotions across the world, winning hearts & awards aplenty & leaving an impact of a lifetime. #1YearOfShershaah, “yeh dil maange more!”🇮🇳."

Directed by Vishnuvaradhan, Shershaah is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999. The film, which was released on Amazon Prime Video was hailed by everyone. Be it Sidharth-Kiara's chemistry or the songs, Shershaah became a hit for many reasons.