Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan on Tuesday said he has completed penning the script of his first project, a series. Earlier, rumors had it that Aryan will be launched by Karan Johar but it seems he is more interested in the world behind the camera.

Aryan will also direct and showrun it, according to production house Red Chillies Entertainment. The series is expected to go on floors next year. "Wrapped with the writing... can't wait to say action," Aryan wrote on Instagram. Soon after Aryan shared the post, celebrities flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages. From Shanaya Kapoor to ace fashion photographer Avinash Gowariker to singer Guru Randhawa, wished Khan luck and said they are looking forward to his debut.

Shah Rukh, who along with his celebrity interior designer wife Gauri Khan founded the production house, congratulated Aryan on his debut. "Wow... thinking... believing... dreaming done, now onto dare ... wish u the best for the first one. It's always special," Shah Rukh wrote in the comment section. Gauri said, "Can't wait to watch." In a separate Instagram post, Red Chillies Entertainment said, "Kickstarting a new journey."

Aryan's younger sister Suhana Khan is also set to make her foray into the Indian film industry. She is set to star in the Netflix film The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. Based on the iconic comic series, the movie will premiere on the streamer in 2023. Meanwhile, Pathaan, Shah Rukh's return to the big screen, is also slated to be released next year on January 25.