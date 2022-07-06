Hyderabad (Telangana): In his latest social media post, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor called his ladylove Malaika Arora 'shopaholic.' The said picture is from the couple's Paris holiday which they took to celebrate Arjun's birthday. More than the caption and their killer looks in the picture, the fans are curious to know when the two are taking the plunge.

On Tuesday, Arjun shared a mirror selfie from his shopping spree with Malaika in Paris. Sharing the picture, Arjun wrote, "A Selfie with the Shopaholic 😈😋😎 !!!" Arjun's post garnered love from his industry friends while his fans seemingly want him to tie the knot soon. Commenting on Arjun's post a fan wrote, "Such a lovely couple❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥 jealous of u guys❤️❤️❤️❤️😍," while another asked, "When you both are getting married?"

Throughout their stay in Paris, Malaika and Arjun kept their fans updated with videos and photos on social media. In a picture shared by Malaika earlier, she also showed her fans how they celebrated Arjun's birthday. The couple had a quiet, romantic brunch, that included lots of fries, burgers and breadsticks!

On his birthday, Malaika even penned a heartfelt note for him. Sharing a picture and video on Instagram, Malaika wished her beau in the cutest way! Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until 2019 that both decided to make their relationship public.

On the work front, Arjun will be seen in Mohit Suri's much anticipated Ek Villain Returns, which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. Makers of the film, on Monday, unveiled the first song of the film Galliyan Returns. Last week, the makers also dropped the trailer of the film which gathered positive responses from the netizens.

The film marks the first collaboration of actors John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is jointly produced by T-series and Balaji Telefilms and is slated to hit the theatres on July 29, 2022.

