Mumbai (Maharashtra): Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has announced that his upcoming multi-starrer production Kuttey will release in theatres countrywide on November 4. Billed as a caper-thriller, the film marks the feature directorial debut of Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan Bhardwaj. It is written by the father-son duo.

Kuttey features an ensemble cast featuring Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu and Radhika Madan among others. Vishal Bhardwaj shared the release date of Kuttey on his official Twitter account on Friday night.

"Kuttey to release in cinemas on 4 November. Starring @arjunk26 @konkonas #NaseeruddinShah #KumudMishra #RadhikaMadan #ShardulBhardwaj & #Tabu. Directed by @aasmaanbhardwaj, the filmmaker, who serves as a producer and music composer on the film, wrote.

Kuttey will clash at the box office with supernatural-comedy Phone Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, which also is scheduled to release on November 4.

Also starring Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj of Eeb Allay Ooo! fame, Kuttey is backed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It is presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.