Hyderabad: Anshula Kapoor, sister of Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, has been in the spotlight regularly due to her extreme weight loss. The star kid sashayed the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week on Friday. She sported a long shrug, a sparkly high-slit skirt, and a sheer corset top. Arjun was cheering Anshula, which showed the amazing brother-sister bond.

Arjun could be seen applauding Anshula as she walked the ramp. The actor then gets to his feet to support his sister. The video is shared by paparazzi on Instagram with a caption that read, "Brother Sister Bond". A user commented, "Being brother & sister means being there for each other." "This is just the sweetest thing on the Internet," another commented.

On the other hand, a few of the netizens criticised the video. One of the users said, "Not everybody gets a chance to walk on the ramp.. with great model physique and look, you might not get a chance. Because of, too, much competition, favouritism and politics in modelling. And here are some celebs kid. Just look at the physique and walk. Talent-0 struggle-0 efforts-0 look-0 . Do you really think she deserves that? First movies now fashion shows aur kitni industry me ghus jayenge ye bina talent vale celeb kids."

Meanwhile, Anshula has been extremely open about her weight loss journey and frequently discusses it in her social media posts. She has recently been in the news for her fashion choices and has been winning over the fashionistas with her picks. Regarding Arjun's films, the actor has a number of intriguing film projects and he will be seen in a film with Bhumi Pednekar.