Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and his ladylove Malaika Arora were seen dancing at a pre-wedding party. The couple danced like no one is watching on Malaika's hit song Chaiyaa Chaiyaa from Dil Se.

A video of Malaika and Arjun is going viral on social media from yesterday night. The said video is from fashion designer Kunal Rawal's pre-wedding party which was held in Mumbai on Friday night. Arjun being Kunal's close friend was invited to the party with Malaika.

Going by the viral videos and pictures, the star-studded wedding bash was all about glamour, dance, music, and lots of fun. In one such viral video, lovebirds Malaika and Arjun are seen dancing their heart out. Arjun and Malaika dancing on Chaiyya Chaiyya is sure to melt the hearts of their fans.

While Malaika looked ravishing in an ivory lehenga, Arjun looked his dapper self in black. The duo looks adorable as they set the dance floor on fire with their carefree dance.

Meanwhile, when Arjun appeared on Koffee With Karan 7, Karan Johar talked about his relationship and brought up questions regarding his romance with Malaika Arora.

Arjun was asked why he took so long to reveal his relationship with Malaika to the public. The Gunday actor answered, "I think I've lived a life being on the other side of the spectrum. I grew up in a disjointed family, and it was not easy to see what was going on, and still had to accept everything. I can't just jump on her (Malaika). The first reaction could be 'What do you mean?' If you ease people in, they'll understand."

"I will always think about everyone first. It is my choice to be with her, but I cannot expect everyone to understand. It has to be allowed to grow. I cannot expect everyone to understand easily. Darja dena padta hai, and I had to ease everyone into it including the public eye. It's not that we didn't talk about it as a couple. But there are baby steps. There is a basic understanding that she has had a life, she has a son, and I'm coming from a past that is aware of that. The moral compass of the country you cannot dictate", said Arjun on his relationship with Malaika.