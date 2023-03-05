Hyderabad: The not-so-new lovebirds of tinsel town Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were papped together on Saturday outside producer Rhea Kapoor's house. The couple had come to attend the Veere Di Wedding producer's 35th birthday on March 5. However, it was not a usual spotting, as the duo looked upset over something with Malaika being unresponsive to media and Arjun covering his face with his hand.

As soon as the paparazzi pictures and videos were uploaded on social media, fans were quick to notice that something was amiss. The couple's public appearance made fans wonder if everything was alright between the two. The video is now going viral with speculations of a misunderstanding or rift as the actor's did not greet the media or talked to each other.

It seemed like something was off between the two. The video amassed thousands of views in no time with fans taking notice of their unusual behaviour. the couple had come for a party but instead of being in a cheerful or lively mood, they looked sad and upset over something.

taking to the comment section, a user wrote: "They don’t want to be photographed please don’t do it!" Defending the couple, a fan wrote: "They are tired, you should understand. not everything has to be covered, right?" "Why arjun u hide ur face if u love her face it," wrote another user. On a lighter note, a user commented, "Malaika must have fought for him taking pictures with Urffi."

In the now-viral video, Malaika was seen wearing an oversized mustard-coloured shirt. She had tied her hair in a bun and opted for bright red lipstick. On the other hand, Arjun kept it casual with a brown-coloured full-sleeve t-shirt paired with blue jeans.

Also read: 'Hello 2023' from Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora with a mushy picture