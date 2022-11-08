Hyderabad: Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and his former wife Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan is all set to enter Bollywood. Arhaan, who is currently studying filmmaking in the United States will soon be joining his father on his next production venture.

Arbaaz confirmed the buzz around his son having Bollywood dreams. Coming from the illustrious family of Khans, it comes as no surprise but the interesting detail that Arbaaz revealed about his son's Bollywood aspirations is that he already completed 20-30 day long internship on Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani set.

While talking to a webloid, Arbaaz said Arhaan is keen on learning the practical side of filmmaking. The Dabangg maker also said that his son will be assisting him on his upcoming directorial venture Patna Shukla.

Arbaaz said that he is looking forward to Arhaan coming next month and joining him on Patna Shukla because he wants to also learn the practical side of filmmaking. "In fact, before he went in for this semester, he was on Karan’s film also. He did almost 20-30 days of being an assistant (director), and just being on the sets. He is now excited about being on my film now, he will be coming in December… he will join me in the last stage of my film," said the 55-year-old actor.

Talking about Arhaan's studies in abroad, Arbaaz said, "My boy at this point is studying in a Long Island film school, he is in his second year, first semester. He is really enjoying his time there. I was a little sceptical, and worried because sometimes coming from a protected atmosphere and then suddenly just getting thrown in the deep end and being told ‘now go and learn’ (can be a lot). He is loving what he is doing, he is making friends. He is liking his independence, and he is learning. So, I am quite happy and proud of him."

For unversed, after 19-year-long marriage, Malaika and Arbaaz had called it quits back in 2017. The couple had welcomed Arhaan in 2002.