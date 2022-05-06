Hyderabad (Telangana): Music maestro A.R. Rahman's daughter Khatija tied the knot with aspiring entrepreneur and audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. The couple got married on May 5 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The wedding was a close-knit affair with only close family and loved ones in attendance.

Announcing the happy news to his fans, the musician took to social media and shared a family picture with the newlyweds. "May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love🌹🌹💍🌻🌻 @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan #nikkahceremony #marriage #திருமணம்." Wishes started pouring in on social media soon after Rahman shared the picture.

AR Rahman's daughter Khatija ties the knot with audio engineer Riyasdeen

Khatija, who is seldom seen in public and who is considered to be both religious and spiritual, also took to social media to make the announcement. "The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man @riyasdeenriyan," she wrote alongside a picture of her wedding. Khatija and Riyasdeen got engaged on December 29 last year. Apart from Khatija, A.R. Rahman is also a parent to daughter Raheema and son Ameen.