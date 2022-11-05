Hyderabad: It's Indian skipper Virat Kohli's 34th birthday today, and his wife Anushka Sharma is all hearts for him. Taking to Instagram, Anushka penned a heartfelt post for Virat and also dropped a string of quirky pictures of her cricketer husband.

On Virat's birthday, Anushka took to Instagram to share a set of four pictures which she seemingly has selected on the basis of quirk quotient. The pictures showcase many moods of King Kohli. Sharing the post, Anushka wrote, "It’s your Birthday my love, so obviously, I chose your best angles and photos for this post ❤️ Love you in every state and form and way ❤️@virat.kohli."

Virat was quick to reciprocate love coming his way on his birthday. Soon after Anushka shared the birthday post for Virat, the cricketer took to the comment section and dropped a laughing emoji followed by red hearts.

For the unversed, Virat and Anushka tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017. The two are also doting parents to their daughter Vamika who will turn one next January.

On a related note, Kohli broke record for most runs in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup event. The star Indian batter on Wednesday became the highest run-scorer in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup. Virat accomplished this record during his side's crucial Group 2, Super 12 match of the tournament against Bangladesh in Adelaide, which India won.

Meanwhile, Anushka recently wrapped up Kolkata schedule for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. The hugely-mounted Netflix Film, which is tracing the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan Goswami, will showcase how the pacer moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket.