Kolkata: Bollywood star Anushka Sharma on Saturday completed the Kolkata schedule of her upcoming feature Chakda Xpress, a biopic on former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. The film, directed by Prosit Roy, traces Goswami's journey as she moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India.

The 34-year-old actor announced the schedule wrap on Instagram. "Eat-Pray-Love. My Kolkata photo dump! #ScheduleWrap #ChakdaXpress #Kolkata," Anushka wrote alongside a series of photographs from her time in the city.

The actor had earlier said that she is loving every bit of shooting in Kolkata. Expressing her love for the city, Anushka had said, "Kolkata has always had a very special place in my heart. The warmth of the city and the people, the delicious food, the beautiful architecture - I love everything about Kolkata and it is a pleasure to be back in the city of joy for Chakda Xpress."

According to Anushka, shooting Chakda Xpress in Kolkata is a fitting tribute to cricketer Jhulan Goswami's legacy. "We had a great shooting experience and made memories that will last a lifetime. Jhulan is an icon of India, as well as of West Bengal, and shooting the film in Kolkata and various parts of the state, is a fitting tribute to her legacy and her journey that started here," she added.

Anushka started shooting for the film in June. She has previously worked with Roy on her 2018 supernatural horror movie Pari. Karnesh Sharma will be producing Chakda Xpress via his production company Clean Slate Filmz. The film will premiere on Netflix. Anushka's last acting gig was 2018's Shah Rukh Khan-led movie Zero.