Mumbai: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma visited Rishikesh, Uttarakhand with cricketer husband Virat Kohli. Virsuhka's visit to the pilgrimage comes ahead of India's Test series against Australia. Before the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, Virat and and Anushka embarked on a spiritual trip to Rishikesh.

The couple paid a visit to Swami Dayanand Giri Ashram. Several pictures of the couple from their ashram visit have surfaced online. In the viral pictures, Virat and Anushka are seen worshipping at the ashram. Virat also obliged other devotees with selfie requests at the ashram.

It is reported that Virat and Anushka will also participate in public religious ritual at the ashram and then organise a bhandara. Virat and Anushka's visit to Rishikesh comes days after the duo along with their daughter Vamika sought blessings at an ashram in Vrindavan.

On the work front, Anushka will be returning to films with Chakda 'Xpress, a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Helmed by Prosit Roy, the film is produced by Anushka's home production company Clean Slate Filmz. Chakda 'Xpress will stream exclusively on Netflix.

Regarding the matches, Australia is set to tour India in the coming few days for a four-game Test series. The series, popularly known as the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, will be essential in determining the top two spots in the World Test Championship. The top teams will earn a playoff position for the one-off championship game at The Oval in June. The series will begin on 9th February in Nagpur while the ODIs will kickstart on March 17 in Mumbai.