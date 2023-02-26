Hyderabad: Seems like actor Anushka Sharma has a huge liking for sunkissed photos. She often shares pictures from her house balcony with minimal makeup and natural lighting. With sunkissed pictures in trend, Anushka sure knows how to up the game.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka Sharma on Sunday shared a sunkissed selfie with the message "Good Mornniinnngggg!!!" In the picture, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress could be seen in a no-makeup look. She opted for a full sleeve black top with minimal jewellery, a style statement of hers. She donned a sleek ponytail coupled with a golden loop earring, a simple pendant and a ring.

Anushka Sharma shares sunkissed selfie to wish her fans 'Good Mornniinnngggg!'

The actress has a natural vibe to her. She carries herself elegantly and never overdoes her look. Her sophisticated style statement sets her apart from other celebrities. With this picture, Anushka has sure given her fans a huge surprise early in the morning.

Anushka travelled to Bangkok a few days ago and shared some sneak peeks from her fun trip, which went viral on social media. On the work front, she surprised everyone with her last cameo in 'Qala'. Her appearance in the film was kept a closely guarded secret, and it appears that it has become a major talking point since its release.

Currently, Anushka is busy with her upcoming movie Chakda Xpress. In the film, Anushka will be portraying the Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami. The film will be produced by Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma under the banner of his home production company Clean Slate Filmz.

