Hyderabad: Anushka Sharma took to social media to express concerns about privacy after a video of her cricketer husband Virat Kohli's hotel bedroom surfaced online. The actor said that she faced a few incidents in the past where fans lacked grace and compassion but invading the bedroom space of a celebrity shows that there in no privacy at all.

On Monday, Virat took to his Instagram to share a viral video supposedly shot by one of the hotel staff where he is put up in Australia for T20 World Cup. Sharing the video, Virat said he is not okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. "Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment," her wrote.

Soon after Virat posted the video, Anushka reposted it on her Instagram Stories. Echoing what Virat had to say about the incident, Anushka wrote, "Have experienced few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion and grace in past but this really is the worst thing."

She further added, "An absolute violation of a human being and anyone sees this and thinks 'celebrity ho! Toh deal karna padega,' should know that you are also part of the problem."

https://etvbharatimages.akamaized.net/etvbharat/prod-images/16790704_ikasd.JPG

The actor further wrote, "Exercising some self-control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where in the line?"

Anushka and Virat have always given priority to guarding their personal space and more so after the birth of their daughter Vamika Kohli. A section of social media has also detested the act which is an absolute invasion of privacy. More details on what actions have been taken in this regard are yet to be known.