Hyderabad: Anushka Sharma achieved great success in the field she chose but the actor time and again keeps herself of her roots. Her latest social media post screams of the same fact. Anushka, who is an Army kid, has had the fortune to live in various parts of the country. The actor also lived a considerable part of her formative years in Madhya Pradesh and after several years, she revisited their Indore home in Mhow Cantonment.

On Monday, Anushka shared a video dripping with nostalgia. Sharing the video, Anushka revealed that she learned to swim at the Mhow and recalled good old childhood days. Rewinding her days at Mhow Cantonment, Anushka said she used to enjoy scooter rides with her father and the place will always have a piece of her heart.

Anushka also took a picture in the home where she lived with her family. She also visited Army Public School, Defence Services Officers Institute, and the swimming pool where she first learned how to swim as a kid. The endnote on Anushka's video reads "My heart is full," and by watching her revisit the past, Rakul Preet Singh who also comes from an Army background shared her joy. Rakul dropped a red heart emoji on Anushka's video and wrote, "Uff !! Cantts."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka will be returning to films after four years. The actor, who was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero, will next be seen in Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda 'Xpress. Anushka has also stepped down from producer's duty and the banner Clean Slate Films which she co-founded with her brother Karnesh Sharma is now headed by the latter.