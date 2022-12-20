Mumbai: Actor Anushka Sharma slammed the athleisure brand on Monday, for using her pictures without permission. Taking to Instagram Story, Anushka posted a picture of herself along with a caption slamming the athleisure brand, Puma. A few hours later, the actor and the brand took to social media to reveal the earlier post was a hoax before they announce their collaboration officially.

Earlier, Anushka apparently slammed the brand for using her pictures without her permission. Promoting their end-of-season sale, they used Anushka's pictures. Now it turns out that the actor will soon be signing the dotted lines for the sportswear major if Puma India's latest social media post is anything to go by.

Sharing a document with "PUMA x ANUSHKA" written on it, the brand suggested the collaboration is on its way. "Hey @anushkasharma, we should’ve reached out sooner! Should we take things to the next level, then? 👀" reads the caption alongside the image.

Anushka Sharma calling out athleisure brand is a promotional hoax

Interestingly, Anushka's husband Virat Kohli is the brand ambassador for Puma and so is Kareena Kapoor Khan who frequently promotes their products on social media. Now it will be interesting to see if Anushka replaces Kareena as a brand ambassador or if she joins Bebo and Virat to be the face of Puma.

Talking about her work front, Anushka recently surprised everyone with her cameo in Qala. Her presence in the film was kept a closely guarded secret and it seems like it's become a huge talking point after the release. Backed by Anushka's brother, Karnesh Sharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz, the film stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Babil Khan. It marks Babil's official acting debut in films.

In the upcoming months, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film Chakda Xpress.