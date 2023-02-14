Hyderabad: Newlyweds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are celebrating their first Valentine's Day as a married couple. The charming duo was spotted today at Mumbai airport. Also spotted at the Mumbai airport were Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Their airport spotting created a buzz online as netizens assumed that the couples have jetted off for Valentine's Day celebration.

Anushka and Virat were seen nailing casual looks as they were papped at the airport today morning. The coupe is known for taking time offs at regular intervals to maintain work-life balance given their demanding professions. Anushka was seen donning a black sweatshirt which she teamed up with navy blue track pants and a baseball cap. The actor rounded off her look with a pair of sneakers and a crossbody bag. Virat too was seen pulling off a relaxed airport look.

Soon after Virushka, another Bollywood cricket couple was seen at the Mumbai airport. Making a stylish appearance, Athiya and Rahul were seen arriving at the airport. Before heading for the flight, the couple briefly posed for paparazzi. While Athiya looked stylish in denim-on-denim, Rahul looked cool in colorful jacket which he teamed up with a white t-shirt and beige pants.

IN PICS | Valentine's Day 2023: Bollywood couples who make us believe in love

The destination to which these couples have jetted off is not known yet. While many netizens assumed that the celebrity couples are headed for Valentine's Day getaway, speculations about them flying to Udaipur are also rife. Virushka and Athiya-Rahul could also have taken a flight to Udaipur where cricketer Hardik Pandya and actor Natasa Stankovic are renewing their vows.