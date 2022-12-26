Mumbai: The shooting for Chakda Xpress has come to an end. Announcing the wrap, actor Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from the last day of the shoot. She also informed that ace cricketer Jhulan Goswami gave the final clap to bring an end to the shoot.

"It's a wrap on #ChakdaXpress and thank you @JhulanGoswami for the final clap to bring an end to the shoot," she captioned the post. In the pictures, Anushka is seen cutting the cake with director Prosit Roy and Jhulan. The other picture is of the actress hugging the director as the entire team claps for them. Anushka is dressed in a cricket jersey with cropped hair to resemble Jhulan.

Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. The film will showcase how the pacer moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfill her only dream -- to play cricket.

Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women's national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour. She holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

READ | Anushka Sharma calling out athleisure brand is a promotional hoax

The final release date of the film is still awaited. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing Chakda Xpress with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz.

Anushka recently surprised everyone with her cameo in Qala. Her presence in the film was kept a closely guarded secret and it seems like it's become a huge talking point after the release. The actor also has