Mumbai (Maharashtra): Ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap turned 50 today. The filmmaker might have received a plethora of wishes on his 50th birthday, but it's the birthday wish from his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap that caught everyone's attention on social media.

Anurag's daughter Aaliyah, who is currently living in the US, took to her Instagram Story and shared a throwback picture with her father. The star kid dug out a childhood picture of herself with her father. Sharing the fond moment with her father in a throwback picture, Aaliyah wrote, "Happy birthday to the coolest dad. Big 50!!!"

Aaliyah, just like her father, is also talented and runs a YouTube channel about lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. She has more than 119K subscribers and frequently shares content with her followers.

For the unversed, the Gangs of Wasseypur director shares daughter Aaliyah with his ex-wife and Indian film editor Aarti Bajaj. Aarti and Anurag after dating for almost 9 years, tied the knot in 1997 and got divorced in 2009. The couple welcomed Aaliyah in 2001.

Anurag Kashyap turns 50, receives sweet birthday wish from daughter Aaliyah

READ | Anurag Kashyap reviews Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, calls it Pa Ranjith's most personal work so far

On the work front, Anurag's latest release Dobaaraa garnered a lukewarm response at the box office upon its release on August 19. The film's story revolves around how a woman gets the opportunity to save the life of a 12-year-old boy who witnessed a death during a thunderstorm that happened 25 years ago, by getting connected through the television set during a similar storm in the present. The film stars Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in lead roles.