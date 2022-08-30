Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap lauded director Pa Ranjith's upcoming Tamil film, Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, saying that this is a film about love and how it needs to survive above all prejudice and hatred.

Taking to Instagram, Kashyap wrote, "Saw Natchathiram Nagargiradhu last night. The uncensored version. This is a film playing inside Pa Ranjith's head. There is an order in his chaotic mind. Where so many of his identities are having conversations and conflicting with each other. They just want to be and in order to be, they have to assert themselves and hold on to their grounds."

"It's a film about love and how it needs to survive above all prejudice and hatred. Rene in the film imbibes the spirit of Pa Ranjith. This is his most personal work and my favourite Pa Ranjith film," said Kashyap. "He is his most vulnerable and naked in this film. Special mention for all the wonderful actors and the music and the cinematographer and the editor and the whole crew," he concluded.

This isn't the first time that Bollywood director has been inspired by a Tamil film. Anurag Kashyap has often proclaimed that his famous Gangs of Wasseypur was inspired by director Sasikumar's Tamil film, Subramaniyapuram.

Talking about Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, Pa Ranjith had earlier said that the film is not a romantic film but is about love. "Here (in this society), love has a value. Love is interlinked with caste and community. When love is personal, there is no problem. Now, they have changed love into a political term. This film will discuss that issue." The director further disclosed that his film will also discuss love between homosexuals as well as transgenders.

The film, which has Kalidas Jayaram, Kalaiyarasan and Dushara Vijayan in the lead, has been shot by Kishore Kumar, who shot the critically acclaimed Irandam Ulagaporin Kadisi Gundu. The film, which has music by Tenma, was edited by Selva.