Hyderabad: Anurag Kashyap was one of those filmmakers who wanted to collaborate with Sushant Singh Rajput but things did not fall in place for various reasons. Like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the Gangs of Wasseypur helmer too chased SSR but he got "ghosted" by the actor.

Anurag has opened up about his differences with Dev D actor Abhay Deol. During a conversation with a webloid, Kashyap slipped into his equation with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Talking about SSR, Kashyap said that he still feels guilty for avoiding the actor in resentment as he was earlier "ghosted" by the MS Dhoni star.

Reflecting on his public tiff with Abhay, the director said that it took him "a year-and-a-half of sickness to realise a lot of things." Kashyap said that he was very "reactive" and say things out of anger. He said it took time for him to realise that her was "shouting in a room full of people shouting." The 50-year-old filmmaker further said, "Nobody’s listening to each other, not just to me. That’s what social media has become. And I stepped back. I said, 'Why am I reacting to this? What is bothering me?'"

Kashyap admitted that he has no filter but a lot of things have changed in past few years for him as he has realised that her doesn't need to react to almost everything. "For example, that whole spat between me and Abhay. Somebody was doing an article about why a very good actor like Abhay is no longer in the movies, and I spoke about my experiences, something that happened 13 years ago. I didn’t need to say it publicly."

The filmmaker said that he tried to mend fences with Abhay as he did not want to repeat the mistake he made with SSR. "The day the unfortunate incident happened of SSR, I felt so bad. Three weeks prior to that somebody was trying to reach out because he wanted to talk, and I was like, ‘No, he ghosted me, I don’t want to talk’. You get pangs of guilt. So, I tried to reach out to Abhay and I apologised to him, because somebody had told me that he was upset about me speaking publicly about him."

Kashyap had earlier said that he had roped in SSR to play lead in his production venture Hasee Toh Phasee. The actor, however, went on to sign a three film contract with Yash Raj Films and disappeared on Kashyap and his team. "He (SSR) was supposed to do the film (Hasee Toh Phasee) and we had to find an actress and we reached out to Parineeti Chopra. She said ‘I don’t want to work with a television actor’. So we explained to her that who Sushant Singh is, he is doing Kai Po Che, he is doing PK and by the time Hasee Toh Phasee comes out, he will not just be a television actor."

"She was doing a film called Shuddh Desi Romance and she must have gone and spoken to YRF, they called him and said ‘Why don’t you come and do Shuddh Desi Romance and not do that film?’ And he disappeared on us." Kashyap said back then SSR's call to go with YRF did not make much noise as it was a better deal for him.