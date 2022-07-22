Mumbai (Maharashtra): Veteran actor Anupam Kher is set to essay the role of revolutionary leader J P Narayan in Kangana Ranaut's directorial venture Emergency. Written and directed by Ranaut, the film is billed as the story of a watershed moment in the political history of India. She also features in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie.

Ranaut said she feels privileged to have the veteran actor on board. "J P Narayan was the most powerful human being to have happened after Mahatma Gandhi in politics in recent Indian history. The kind of influence he had on people was enormous. "I wanted an actor who had the personality and calibre to match up to that larger than life persona of Lok Neta, J P Narayan. Anupam ji with his stature, his acting skills, his overall persona fit into the role perfectly," the actor-director said in a statement on Friday.

Kher said he was fascinated by Ranaut's interpretation of Narayan. "Kangana's interpretation of J P Narayan is fascinating. She believes and it's also the truth that J P Narayan is a hero of the film not just because I am playing the character. Her treatment of the character is like that of a hero," the 67-year-old actor said.

The makers also unveiled the poster of Kher as Narayan, an activist, socialist, theorist and politician, who was also honoured with the Bharat Ratna posthumously in 1999, in recognition of his social service.

Ritesh Shah of Pink fame has penned the screenplay and dialogues of Emergency, which went on floors last week. A Manikarnika Films presentation, the film is produced by Renu Pitti and Ranaut.