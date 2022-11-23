Panaji (Goa): Actor Anupam Kher on Wednesday announced the remake of Odia film Pratikshya in Hindi, which highlights the dynamics of a father-son relationship. Anupam Patnaik, the director of 'Pratikshya', has said that this moment is big for them and bigger for the people of Odisha. The announcement was made during the programme of International Film Festival of India, where Anupam Kher shared the dais with the team of the Odia film.

Anupam Kher announced that he will make Pratikshya in Hindi, where he will be playing the role of the father. He gave Patnaik a token signing amount for the rights of the film.

Inspired by a short story by writer Gourahari Das, it is the story of Sanjay, a boy from a middle class family who is on the lookout for a government job, a few months before his father retires. His father, Bipin, is insistent that he finds a job as the family has debts, and Bipin is also diagnosed with a terminal illness. Sanjay learns about the Government's scheme of compassionate appointment where a family member gets the job of the deceased government employee. A frustrated Sanjay waits for his father's death only to realise his disturbing mind. It is a film about family, especially about the complex relationships fathers and sons have.

Dipanwit Dashamohapatra, who plays Sanjay, spoke about the honour of having their film screened at IFFI and said that this is a big moment for him as it is his first film as a lead actor. Anupam Patnaik, the director, spoke of the Odia film industry, and said that before the 1999 cyclone, there were 160 theatres in Odisha, after the cyclone there were 100, and after Covid, only 60 remained. "How can an industry function in 60 theatres," he questioned. (IANS)

