Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film Anek, directed by Anubhav Sinha, will now arrive in theatres on May 27 instead of its earlier planned release of May 13. The producers of the movie Sinha and Bhushan Kumar have decided to shift the release date of Anek from May 13 to May 27 to avoid a box office clash with Yash Raj Films' Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, said the decision will help both the films in getting fair share of the audience attention. Producers Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha were very gracious and have shifted the release of Anek to the 27th May. With this move, both Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Anek will receive their fair share of the audiences' attention," Widhani said in a statement.

Aditya Chopra and YRF's CEO Akshaye Widhani, Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha recently spoke and arrived at a common consensus to avoid a clash. The move has resulted in the attachment of Anek with Jayeshbhai Jordaar, making it the first non-YRF film trailer to be attached to a YRF film. Director-producer Anubhav Sinha who is working with Ayushmann for the second time in the film after their last successful collaboration of Article 15, said in a statement, "A lot of hardwork and planning goes into the making of a film and by that principle it deserves undivided attention. We were happy to shift the release of 'Anek' by a few days so that audiences can now enjoy both films in a spaced out manner."

Anek, has been jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks. Bhushan, the head-honcho of T-Series also said in a statement, "I believe that the film industry is one big family and with that we should always be open to accommodating the best interests of the films we are churning out. Both Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Anek are very promising films and we are also excited to have the 'Anek' trailer attached to Jayeshbhai Jordaar."

(With agency inputs)