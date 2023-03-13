Hyderabad: After winning Golden Globe, RRR's song Naatu Naatu created history at the Oscars 2023. The high-on-energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and brilliant composition by MM Keeravani, Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR broke India's two decades old record of 3 nods so far. Naatu Naatu also becomes the first Indian song to win Best Original Song at the Oscars.

Indian cinema is known for its song and dance sequences. Every year, hundreds of songs release and vanish in thin air after the release while few enjoy longer shelf life. But there has never been one like Naatu Naatu. The song put India on the world map with Oscar and Golden Globe win.

Naatu Naatu from RRR zoomed past Applause from the film Tell It Like A Woman, Rihanna's Lift me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, This Is Life, from Everything, Everywhere All At Once and Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from the movie Top Gun: Maverick to clinch the Oscar.

Ahead of the Oscars, there was excitement in the air as millions of Indians across the globe were rooting for Naatu Naatu to win the award. While RRR has an impressive album comprising seven songs including Naatu Naatu, it was this energetic dance number that penetrated across the globe. From school girls in Japan to BTS' Jungkook and staff of the South Korean embassy in India to business tycoon Anand Mahindra, Naatu Naatu floored them all.

Keeravani's amazing beats aside, one of the reasons for Naatu Naatu's overwhelming acceptance and global popularity is the insane choreography by Prem Rakshith. He left no stone unturned to make the four minutes and 35 seconds-long track a treat to watch. The perfect synchronization between the film's leading men Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, who are regarded as one of the bests in the Telugu film industry, uplifted the already charged song.