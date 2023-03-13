Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday set the ramp on fire at the Lakme Fashion Week as she strutted down the runway with rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur. The alleged lovebirds turned showstoppers for Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra at the LFW 2023 on Sunday.

On Sunday morning, Manish Malhotra shared two pictures on his Instagram Stories featuring Ananya and Aditya. The couturier apparently changed his mind and quickly deleted the post before it goes viral. The damage, however, was done as the word spread like wildfire about the rumoured walking for Manish at the LFW 2023. With Ananya's latest pictures and videos from the fashion gala on LFW's social media handle proved the buzz right.

A day after she walked with Aditya at the fashion extravaganza, Ananya took to Instagram to share her pictures from the event. The actor looked stunning in an outfit featuring a thigh-grazing slit. Aditya looked dapper as ever in a black suit from MM's latest Diffuse collection. The duo exuded hotness in Manish's showstopper outfits.

Soon after Ananya shared the pictures, several celebrities flooded her comment section with compliments. Ananya's pictures with Aditya also garnered a reaction from her mother Bhavana Pandey. Reacting to Ananya's post, her mom left fire and heart-eyed emojis in the comment section. Maheep Kapoor also reacted to her post with fire emojis.

Ananya and Aditya are seemingly a new couple on the block. While the actors are yet to announce their relationship officially, they are not trying to hide it either. The duo often gets spotted together at parties in B-Town. Rumours about Aditya and Ananya's budding romance went rife after Karan Johar hinted at it on his chat show.