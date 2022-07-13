Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, who reportedly parted ways from actor boyfriend Ishaan Khatter, has opened up about how she deals with heartbreaks. The young actor also said that her mother Bhavna Pandey is her biggest support system in life.

Ananya, who is a big fan of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, has opened up about how she deals with love failure. Ananya's dating life has always been in the news. The 23-year-old has apparently found love again after her romance with Ishaan Khatter did not last long. She is yet to confirm her alleged romance with Aditya Roy Kapur, but before that, Ananya in a conversation with a webloid has revealed that the best way to deal with heartbreaks is to let all the emotions go out.

When asked how she deals with emotionally challenging times, Ananya said, "I am the kind of person who believes in going through all the emotions and letting it all out. By keeping our emotions in, we think that we’re being strong. We tell ourselves, ‘no I won’t cry’ but that suppressing of emotions always catches up to you sometime later."

The actor further said, "I feel it’s okay to cry your heart out and listen to all the Arijit Singh songs that you can. Eat how much ever ice cream you want to and you’ll be okay one day. Also, I don’t think there’s a better medicine than spending time with your best friends."

Ananya also said that she is fortunate enough to have an emotional anchor in her mother Bhavna Pandey because she has been very easy to talk to about everything. "She’s very chilled out in that way. She is always right. I could believe that she’s wrong about several things, but in the end, she’s always proven right. She always knows that this person is not good for you, months before you realise it," said the actor who is gearing up for the release of her pan-India film Liger on August 25.