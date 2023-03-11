Hyderabad: It's celebration time in Panday's household as Bollywood actor Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday is all set to tie the knot with fiance Ivor McCray. On Friday night, Ananya visited her uncle Chikki Panday's residence in Bandra, Mumbai where the family and close friends gathered for Alanna's bridal shower. It was a white-themed bridal shower for Alanna if pictures from the last night's bash are anything to go by.

For Alanna's bridal shower, Ananya was seen donning an all-white outfit. The actor opted for a white halterneck maxi featuring hand embroidered mirror and threadwork motif. The outfit adorned by Ananya is from designer duo Sakshi and Kinni's Spectra collection. She completed her look with a pair of nude heels and trendy earrings. Ananya's look for Alanna's bridal shower was well put together by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri.

Ananya Panday took to Instagram Stories to share the above picture with her cousin Ahaan Panday

Ananya aside, Vidyut Jamwal's ladylove and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani also marked her presence at Alanna's pre-wedding ceremony. Alanna seemingly had a white-themed bridal shower as Nandita too was seen in a short white dress as she posed for the shutterbugs with the bride's mother Deanne and brother Ahaan Panday.

READ | Alanna Panday gets engaged to boyfriend Ivor McCray, shares proposal pics

For unversed, Alanna met Ivor during a Halloween party in 2019 and moved in together after knowing each other for three months. The couple got engaged in 2021 at Alanna's Mumbai residence. She said yes to Ivor when he popped the big question during their Maldives vacation in October 2021. Their engagement bash in Mumbai was marked by several Bollywood celebrities. The couple will be tying the knot on March 16, 2023.