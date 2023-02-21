Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is in Qatar for work commitments. After the actor shared a candid picture from Doha to wish her Insta fam good morning, Ananya's stylist dropped a few stunning pictures of the actor on Instagram. The actor looks like a dream as she poses for pictures in a white co-ord set.

Ananya's stylist Tanya Ghavri took to Instagram Stories to share stunning pictures of the actor. Donning a white outfit from Australian clothing brand Acler. Ananya looks chic as ever in the outfit featuring contrast stitching, a scooped neckline, and scalloped cuff and hem. Nothing much is known about Ananya's visit to Doha as the actor is yet to drop pictures on her social media handle.

Ananya Panday looks like a dream in pictures from Qatar

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ananya will be next seen in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2. The makers recently released teaser of the film which has garnered positive chatter around the film. She will also be seen in Arjun Varain Singh's film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film will also feature Ananya's Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi and White Tiger star Adarsh Gourav in the lead.

Panday will also be headlining Vikramaditya Motwane's upcoming cyber-thriller which is yet to be titled. The upcoming film is bankrolled by Veere Di Wedding fame Nikhil Dwivedi. The film will go on floors and will be wrapped in a start-to-finish schedule.