Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is busy making heads turn whether it on the ramp or at a family function. After making a stunning runway appearance with rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur, the actor is now apparently busy with bridesmaid duty as her cousin Alanna Panday is all set to tie the knot with fiance Ivor McCray.

On Tuesday, Ananya arrived for Alanna's mehendi ceremony donning a pink pleated skirt which she teamed up with an off-shoulder bralette top. Ananya looked fresh as a daisy in a soft pink outfit. The actor was accompanied by her mother Bhavana Pandey at Sohail Khan's house in Mumbai. Ananya also obliged the paparazzi with pictures before she headed for Alanna's mehendi.

Earlier, the actor attended Alanna's bridal shower donning a white outfit. Ananya made headlines for her absence at Alanna's engagement bash last year. But for the wedding, she is seemingly making sure to mark all the occasions and be with the family as her cousin as she gears up for a happily ever after phase with Ivor.

On the work front, Ananya has an interesting lineup of films at various stages of production. Her Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana will be arriving in theaters on July 7. She has also wrapped up filming for Vikramaditya Motwane-directed cyber thriller.

The actor also has Zoya Akhtar-backed Kho Gaye Hum Kahan ready for release. Also starring Adarsh Gourav, the film will reunite Ananya with her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi. Helmed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is yet to get a release date.