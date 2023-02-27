Mumbai: Actor Ananya Panday on Monday announced she has finished filming for director Vikramaditya Motwane's upcoming thriller film. The untitled movie is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. Panday took to social media to share the news with her fans. Ananya has seemingly earned a fan in Vikramaditya while working on the film.

"And that's a wrap! @motwayne I can never thank you enough but I hope I made you and continue to make you happy and proud and to every single member of this team who has given everything they have to this magical film - I love you guys and I can't wait for the world to see it," the actor wrote on Instagram.

The film was announced earlier this month and the team completed shooting in a start-to-finish schedule. The yet-to-be-titled thriller is currently in post-production. Makers will soon announce the release date and title of the film. Nothing much is known about the storyline except the film revolves around cybercrime.

Ananya was last seen in Vijay Deverakonda starrer pan-India film Liger. The actor will next be seen in Arjun Varain Singh helmed Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gaurav in lead roles. Ananya will also be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Raaj Shaandilyaa's Dream Girl 2. The film is slated to hit the theatres on July 7.