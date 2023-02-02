Mumbai: Among the Gen-Y actors, Ananya Panday surely knows how to change the game! The 'Liger' actor is all set to play the lead role in Vikramaditya Motwane's upcoming cyber-thriller. The film is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi of 'Veere Di Wedding' fame.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya expressed her euphoria about achieving the big-ticket project. She posted a picture with the director where both are twinning in black. Ananya wrote in the caption, "Dreams really do come true! Fills my heart with so much gratitude and joy to be working with Vikram sir on a film!!! 'Udaan' has been my mum and my favourite film to watch together - so this moment feels surreal. Super duper excited to be collaborating with the amazing @nikhildwivedi25 on this one Let's gooooo team!!!!!"

'Udaan', 'Lootera', 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero' fame director Vikramaditya is known for his aesthetic sensibility and unique approach towards cinema. A close friend of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya said, "This is a thriller with modern-day appeal and very relevant to our times. It's going to be really interesting to see Ananya Panday in this role since it's something she hasn't attempted before."

Asked about her new project, Ananya said, "When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career."

Producer Nikhil Dwivedi told about his new collaboration, "When Vikram shared the script with me to produce, it was one of the most interesting materials I had laid my hands on in recent times and I decided within a few hours to participate in this. Ananya is a commendable artist and someone to watch out for in times to come. I am excited that she is in the film." The cyber thriller recently went on floors and will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule.

Ananya was last seen in 'Liger' (2022) opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She has two exciting projects in her kitty,' Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' and 'Dream Girl 2'. On the other hand, Vikramaditya is ready with his Amazon Prime series 'Jubilee', which is expected to stream later this year. (ANI)