Hyderabad: Industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant. The wedding date is not announced yet but pre-wedding festivities have already kickstarted in the Ambanis' and Merchants' household. Pictures and videos of Radhika Merchant's mehendi ceremony surfaced online wherein the bride-to-be is looking radiant in multi-colour resham lehenga.

For her mehendi ceremony, Radhika opted for an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla design. The custom-made lehenga in pink is heavily embroidered with floral booties all over. She accessorised her look with an emerald choker and matching rani haar necklace. Radhika looked beautiful at her mehendi ceremony with her looks enhanced by celebrity hair and makeup artist Arti Nayar.

Designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla took to their Instagram handle to share Radhika's mehendi look in their exquisite design. Bollywood's ace photographer Dabbo Ratnani was roped in to capture beautiful moments of the pre-wedding ceremony. Radhika and Anant's Instagram profiles are private, but that doesn't stop several videos and pictures from their mehendi ceremony to make it to social media platforms.

In viral pictures, Radhika is seen oozing bridal glow at the mehendi ceremony. In a viral video, the bride-to-be is also seen dancing on Kalank's song Ghar More Pardesiya. The Bharatanatyam proponent is seen nailing the dance moves in the song filmed on Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and Varun Dhawan.

For unversed, Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare. She hails from Kutch, Gujarat. She has trained in Bharatnatyam for eight years and is the disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts. In June 2022, Radhika made headlines after the Ambani family hosted a grand Arangetram ceremony at Jio World Centre.

In December, the Ambanis threw a lavish party on the occasion of Anant and Radhika's engagement ceremony. Radhika and Anant's engagement bash was at Ambani's residence Antilia was attended by B-town celebrities like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh among others. The couple had a traditional Roka ceremony on Thursday at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan.