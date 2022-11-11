Hyderabad: The makers of An Action Heor on Thursday held a special screening for film's trailer in Mumbai. A day later, An Action Hero trailer Featuring acclaimed actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat was released online. Produced by T-series and Anand L Rai, the film marks Ayushmann's first action-packed role of his career. Touted as a slick actioner with a sprinkle of satirical humour, An Action Hero follows the story of an artists journey from behind to in front of the camera.

So far, the film has garnered positive chatter and mainly for it marking the action debut of Ayushmann doing an action role after 10 years of her career in Bollywood. The actor is known for selecting films which are thought provoking yet supremely entertaining stories that appeal to the widest cross section of society.

Khurrana plays Manav, an action hero, who runs for his life as Bhura Solanki (Jaideep Ahlawat) wants to avenge the mysterious death of his brother. The actor, known for films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Ho, and Dream Girl, said An Action Hero is possibly his first film without a social message.

Going by An Action Hero trailer, Ayushmann looks impressive in his action avatar which is laced with his innate humour timing and effortless acting. Jaideep and Ayushmann are seemingly all set deliver a film which is likely to become a thrilling promise for audiences.

Anand L Rai mounted An Action Hero on a large scale and shot an incredibly long schedule in UK. While the film is shot in some gorgeous places of India, the makers have canned the film at some really breathtaking places in the United Kingdom which they are sure that the audiences will love to see on the big screen.

The film went on floors in January 2022 with its first schedule being shot in London. Helmed by Anirudh Iyer is slated to hit the theatres on December 2, 2022.