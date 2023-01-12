Mumbai: Amrish Puri was arguably one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry. He was so prolific that no Hindi film was complete without his presence. With his intense baritone and imposing presence, Puri always managed to bring magic to the characters.

After making his acting debut as a small-time hoodlum in 'Prem Pujari' in 1970, Puri went on to become one of the most renowned and credible actors in the history of Indian cinema, especially with his villainous roles as Mogambo in 'Mr India', Jagavar in Vidhaata, Balwant Rai in 'Ghayal', Barrister Chadda in 'Damini' and Thakur Durjan Singh in 'Karan Arjun'. One can't also forget his role as Baldev Singh, a strict father in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.

Unfortunately, the versatile actor left for his heavenly abode on January 12, 2005, following a prolonged illness. It's been 18 years since Puri passed away and he is still fondly remembered by cinephiles due to his evergreen screen image. Undoubtedly, credits go to his iconic dialogues that still echo in our heads. On Puri's death anniversary, let's have a look at the iconic dialogues only he could have pulled off.

1. "Mogambo Khush Hua":

This iconic dialogue of Amrish Puri was featured in 'Mr. India', which was released in 1987. The film starred him as a megalomaniac dictator Mogambo who became one of the most recognizable villains in the history of Bollywood. Anil Kapoor and Sridevi were among the other actors in the movie. (ANI)

2. "Ja Simran Jaa, Jee Le Apni Zindagi":

Most people treasure 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' for Shah Rukh-Kajol's romantic chemistry but there are also who watch the evergreen movie for Amrish Puri. The actor's role of Chaudhary Baldev Singh, also known as Bauji, completely blew everyone's minds. He portrayed a strict Indian father who at first opposed his daughter's love but ultimately decided to let her go. It was during the climax when Puri said "Ja Simran Ja Jee Le Apni Zindagi" dialogue to Kajol. (ANI)

3. "Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe":

This dialogue of Amrish Puri from the film 'Nagina' has definitely aged better. Over the years, 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe', it became one of the favourite one-liners for meme creators. (ANI)

4. "Itne Tukde Karunga Ki Tu Pehchana Nahin Jayega":

When Puri played Ashraf Ali in the 2001 movie 'Gadar-Ek Prem Katha', he succeeded in making you despise the character, which is a sign of a great actor. Later, his dialogue from the movie "Itne Tukde Karunga Ki Tu Pehchana Nahin Jayega" became very well-known. (ANI)

5. "Koi Bhi Jhooth Itna Mahan Nahi Hota Ki Jiske Saamne Sar Jhukaya Jaye":