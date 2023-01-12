Amrish Puri Death Anniversary: Revisit his iconic dialogues that continue to echo in our heads
Mumbai: Amrish Puri was arguably one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry. He was so prolific that no Hindi film was complete without his presence. With his intense baritone and imposing presence, Puri always managed to bring magic to the characters.
After making his acting debut as a small-time hoodlum in 'Prem Pujari' in 1970, Puri went on to become one of the most renowned and credible actors in the history of Indian cinema, especially with his villainous roles as Mogambo in 'Mr India', Jagavar in Vidhaata, Balwant Rai in 'Ghayal', Barrister Chadda in 'Damini' and Thakur Durjan Singh in 'Karan Arjun'. One can't also forget his role as Baldev Singh, a strict father in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.
Unfortunately, the versatile actor left for his heavenly abode on January 12, 2005, following a prolonged illness. It's been 18 years since Puri passed away and he is still fondly remembered by cinephiles due to his evergreen screen image. Undoubtedly, credits go to his iconic dialogues that still echo in our heads. On Puri's death anniversary, let's have a look at the iconic dialogues only he could have pulled off.
1. "Mogambo Khush Hua":
2. "Ja Simran Jaa, Jee Le Apni Zindagi":
3. "Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe":
4. "Itne Tukde Karunga Ki Tu Pehchana Nahin Jayega":
5. "Koi Bhi Jhooth Itna Mahan Nahi Hota Ki Jiske Saamne Sar Jhukaya Jaye":