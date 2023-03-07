Hyderabad: Amitabh Bachchan took to his official Twitter account to wish best wishes for Holi to his fans and well-wishers. The veteran actor, who regularly writes blogs, updated his fans on his health status after he injured himself on sets during the shooting of his upcoming film, Project K, in Hyderabad. Senior Bachchan expressed immense gratitude to his fans for their constant love and support and for remembering him in their prayers.

Amitabh took to his blog and wrote: "First ... to all the send their concern on my injury, may I express my gratitude and love for your prayers .." He said that he was really appreciative of his fans and overwhelmed by the love showered on him. Through his blog, he informed that he is slowly making progress, but it will take time to fully recover.

The 80-year-old actor further said that he is adhering to the doctor's orders, which majorly includes taking rest. He added that all work has ceased and he won't be resuming until the doctor approves. Talking about the festival of colours, Big B further wrote: "The 'holika' was lit last night at Jalsa, there being a date confusion on the day for HOLI .. it is now done."

The actor said that due to confusion in the date and time following the Hindi calendar, the actor celebrated Holi a day before. He then extended his wishes for the festival of colours to his big family of admirers. The actor had earlier shared about his injury saying he suffered a muscle tear and after consulting a doctor and CT scan at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad, he left for Mumbai to take rest at his home.

