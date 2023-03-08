Mumbai: Superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday took to his blog to share the latest health update and also stated how badly he is missing the Holi celebrations at home. The actor wrote, "languishing in the environs of the home and the prevention from all kinds of physical activity .. the inability to partake in the festivities of the day .. and the gaiety of Holi that was celebrated with such vigour and in such fine fettle, has gone amiss .. has been so for years now ..."

Amitabh on Sunday blogged that he sustained severe injuries during the shooting of his upcoming film, Project K, in Hyderabad. The actor broke his rib cartilage and suffered a muscle tear to his right rib cage. He was flown back to Mumbai and is now resting at his home in Mumbai.

On Diwali and Holi, the Bachchans are known to throw lavish parties for friends and colleagues at their home. Referring to that, Amitabh wrote in his blog, "The open house .. the celebratory welcome to all .. the hundreds that drenched themselves with music and dance and camaraderie .. starting early in the day and in a never-ending mode till the dawn of the next .. those times may never come again .. I hope they do .. but it looks difficult .. at least for the present ..."

Amitabh then quoted his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's words when he received a letter of appreciation from one of his admirers. He quoted his father's words saying, "'tell me what the mistakes and dislikes of my work are ... tell others of the 'khoobiyaan' khuubiyaaN , the brilliance and the good of my work ..." In another instance, Harivansh wrote, "'they that call me Maha Kavi .. the greatest Poet ..mhaakvi , the great the best .. i feel they be sarcastic towards me .. what evil have I done to be given sarcastic reference''.

Taking up such qualities from his father, Amitabh mentioned that he dislikes the 'glorious epithets' used to describe him. He wrote, "And the spirit has ever rubbed off on me too .. I dislike being referred to in the glorious epithets that are constructed in my introduction or in a reference .. sadi ke mahanayak , the greatest actor of the century .. no .. no such adjectives please .. just a simple name will do .. the genes have rubbed off .. on to me .. and what else has rubbed off on to me is my immense inadequacy .. on many aspects as a human .. so the references on me are not valid and not appreciated .." (ANI)