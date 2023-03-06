Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan was shooting for his upcoming film Project K here is known. During the shoot of Nag Ashwin-directed sci-fi thriller, the megastar survived injuries on set. The octogenarian actor took to his blog to share update on his health. The on-set mishap injured Big B's rib and the actor said that it is "painful."

Taking to his blog, the actor informed that the accident happened during an action sequence. The unfortunate incident left Big B's "rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage." The actor further wrote that the team Project K had to cancel the shoot following the incident. Big B did consult doctors in Hyderabad before flying back home. Sharing how he feels after the treatment, the actor wrote, "Strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain."

The actor further informed his fans that the Projeck K shoot is postponed until he recovers from the injury. The screen icon also said that he is back at his Mumbai residence and is taking rest as advised by the doctors. The actor wrote the blog to inform his fans who throng his bungalow Jalsa for Sunday Darshan that this week he won't be able to meet them. "It shall be difficult or let me say .. I shall be unable to meet, the well wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening .. so do not come .. and do inform as much as you can to those that intend coming." The screen icon assured his fans that he is doing fine and there is no reason for panic.

Big B will be seen playing a pivotal role in the high-budgeted film which will also feature Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The film is being simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu. The upcoming film also featured Disha Patani in an interesting role. Mounted on a lavish budget, Projeck K is being bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies.