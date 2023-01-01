Mumbai: Amid the buzz around their February wedding, Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani ringed in New Year together. The lovebirds, who jetted off for New Year vacay on December 29, welcomed 2023 in Dubai along with producer Karan Johar and designer Manish Malhotra.

While Kiara and Sidharth have not shared pictures together, Manish has posted several images from New Year celebrations with the couple from their Dubai holidays. Taking to Instagram, Manish shared a picture which he captioned, "Wishing you all a wonderful New Year."

Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar pose with lovebirds

In the picture, rumoured couple Sidharth and Kiara could be seen striking a pose along with Manish and KJo in front of a huge Christmas tree. The Baar Baar Dekho actor looked handsome in all-black attire, whereas Kiara opted for a beautiful green one-piece dress.

Amid wedding rumours, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani ring in New Year in Dubai

Soon after the designer shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "#Sidkiara are best couple of bollywood industry," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Most loved couple sidkiara most good looking n made fr each other." "#sidkiara are looking so cute and adorable," a fan wrote.

READ | Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra wedding buzz intensifies, here's what we know so far

Manish also shared a selfie on his stories in which Sidharth and Kiara could be seen posing with the celebrity designer and actor Rani Mukerji. The Shershaah couple celebrated their new year in Dubai and soon after the pictures were dropped on Instagram they went viral.

Sid and Kiara with Manish Malhotra and Rani Mukerji

Apparently, Kiara and Sidharth have been in a relationship for a very long time, and the duo is frequently spotted by the paps during their outings. If reports are to be believed, Sidharth and Kiara will be tying the knot in Rajasthan in February.

Both the actors shared the screen space for the first time in Shershaah, which was released in August 2021 on Amazon Prime Video and was declared a blockbuster hit.