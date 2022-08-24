Hyderabad (Telangana): While the films are getting tanked at the box office left, right, and center, the makers of Vicky Kaushal starrer Govinda Naam Mera reportedly took a safer route. Vicky Kaushal starrer is sold to OTT at a no profit no loss deal.

According to the latest reports, Govinda Naam Mera which also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles is sold to streaming platform Disney+Hotstar. Govinda Naam Mera will be Vikcy's second OTT release after critically acclaimed Sardar Udham which streamed on Amazon Prime last October.

Govinda Naam Mera is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios. The film was earlier slated to hit the big screen on June 10, 2022 but will now release digitally on Disney+Hotstar. The makes have reportedly sold Govinda Naam Mera for Rs 62 crores.

Interestingly, Govinda Naam Mera is on a similar theme to Shashank's shelved film Mr Lele. The film appears to be a renewed version of Mr Lele, which was set to star Varun Dhawan and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. While Bhumi plays Vicky's wife in the film, Kiara's role is introduced as his "naughty girlfriend."

Meanwhile, Vicky is busy shooting for Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. The actor also has wrapped up shooting for Laxman Utekar and Anand Tiwari's untitled films. He will also be seen alongside Manushi Chhillar in Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial The Great Indian Family.