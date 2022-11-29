Hyderabad: Baahubali star Prabhas and gorgeous actor Kriti Sanon are reportedly a couple. The are all set to get engaged after the release of their film Adipurush, reports suggest. While Prabhas-Kriti dating rumours are going rife, fans of the actors have started floating #PraKriti on social media.

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon dating rumours resurfaced after Varun Dhawan during Bhediya promotions on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa hinted at a blooming romance between the two. When the filmmaker asked Varun about a list and why Kriti's name was not on it, the Main Tera Hero actor replied "Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika Padukone ke saath." After his statement, Kriti was seen blushing.

The speculations about Kriti and Prabhas's dating have been in news for quite some time. Though the actors have been tight-lipped about their relationship, fans are eagerly waiting for them to put the official stamp on it.

According to the latest buzz around PraKriti romance, Prabhas reportedly proposed Kriti on the sets of Adipurush. He apparently went on his knees and his romantic gesture left Kriti surprised initially but she finally said yes. The lovebirds are seemingly planning to take their relationship forward and will be announcing it officially only after Adipurush hits the big screens next year.

Prabhas finding love in Kriti has left his fans elated. The diehard fans of Prabhas whom the actor lovingly calls "Darlings" have flooded Twitter with adorable edits of the couple from the Adipurush teaser launch event which marked their first public appearance together. Moreover, Umair Sandhu, who is a self-proclaimed overseas film critic has also spread the news on Twitter.

Have a look at how elated Prabhas' Darlings are on social media:

Meanwhile, the rumoured couple will be seen in Adipurush, the mega Indian film produced by T Series and Retrophiles, directed by Om Raut. It was earlier slated to release on January 12, 2023; however, it will now hit the theatres on June 16, 2023. The film is based on the Indian epic Ramayana. Prabhas plays Lord Ram while Saif stars as the antagonist Lankesh in the movie.