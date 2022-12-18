Hyderabad: Amid calls for Pathaan boycott from right-wing groups, Shah Rukh Khan hosted an impromptu Twitter session, where he answered questions related to the film. During the online conversation with fans, SRK also revealed that he is a "little unwell" these days.

Even as his upcoming film Pathaan stirred a political hornets' nest with its Besharam Rang song, SRK was busy answering a phalanx of questions, revealing what his best Stanley Kubrick film was (Clockwork Orange), the best compliment he got from his children ("Papa you are the kindest man we know"), and how his co-star John Abraham taught him how to ride a motorcycle for the film. "How to ride there is too much traffic and I get worried. Had asked John to teach me," SRK revealed.

His fans, however, got worried when the 57-year-old superstar revealed that he is down with an infection and is only having basic items like rice and daal for recovery. When a fan asked about his food habits, SRK responded, "Little unwell with infection so nowadays only daal chawal." Soon after his tweet, fans bombarded him with get well soon messages.

The actor replied to a number of questions tweeted to him on the microblogging site but didn't address the row over the film's first song Besharam Rang, against which protests have been staged in various parts of the country.

Meanwhile, SRK portrays a gun-toting spy with a license to kill in Pathaan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the action thriller is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Apart from that, he also has Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu and south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film Jawan opposite south actor Nayanthara, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, in his kitty.