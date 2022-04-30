Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Saturday marked the second death anniversary of her father-in-law, the legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, who lost his life on April 30, 2020. The Razi actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture of the late actor on her stories. Along with the picture, she put a heart emoji.

Alia, who recently tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor, shared a close bond with her husband's father. On many occasions, Alia has shared pictures of hers with the Kapoor family when Rishi was around. Now, when she too is a Kapoor, Alia took to her Instagram Stories wherein she is seen posing with Rishi, Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor. Sharing the picture Alia wrote, "Always and forever." She also dropped a heart emoticon on the family picture.

'Always and forever': Alia Bhatt remembers Rishi Kapoor on his death anniversary

READ | Neetu Kapoor fights back tears remembering Rishi Kapoor on death anniversary - video

Earlier today, Rishi's wife and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor also penned a tributary note remembering her late husband. Loosing a partner of 45 years was "difficult and painful", said Neetu as she remembered Rishi on his second death anniversary. Neetu also said that following her husband's demise she found solace in work.

Rishi Kapoor passed away last year, after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia. The original 'showman' left behind a rich legacy of cinematic marvels spanning decades. He breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital at the age of 67.