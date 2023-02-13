Hyderabad: Basking in the gigantic success of Pathaan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is now busy shooting for his upcoming film Jawan. The star cast and crew of Jawan boast name of many biggies from south. The film which will apparently mark the biggest talent crossover between Bollywood and the southern film industry is all set to get amped up by another A-lister from down south.

Helmed by Atlee Kumar, Jawan will feature Tamil superstars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in lead roles. While Vijay will be seen locking horns with SRK in the film, Nayanthara essays the role of an investigating officer. SRK's fans will have a double bonanza as King Khan is said to be pulling off a double role in the film.

Adding more star power to the already-loaded film will be none other than Allu Arjun. According to the latest reports, Atlee has approached the Pushpa star to play a cameo in Jawan. Allu Arjun's role in Jawan is said to be short but significant. It will be interesting to see best of Bollywood and south coming together if the rumours have any truth to it.

Meanwhile, Jawan also features Family Man fame Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles. The film is billed as a heist thriller and will feature SRK in a never seen avatar. Speaking about the film, Atlee had once said, "I want to give the audiences an exceptional experience, an event which they all can enjoy and who better to deliver it than Shah Rukh Khan himself, presented like never before."

Jawan is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production company, Red Chillies. Taking a pan-India route, the film will release in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on June 2, 2023. Following Jawan, SRK has Raj Kumar Hirani's Dunki coming up next. The film also features Taapsee Pannu in lead.