Mumbai: After Puhspa: The Rise, actor Allu Arjun is all set to feature in yet another pan-India film. The South star will headline Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming feature. The makers announced Allu Arjun and Sandeep's upcoming film on Friday. The upcoming film will be bankrolled by producer Bhushan Kumar.

Sandeep and Allu Arjun's pan-India film was locked after the makers met the Telugu star recently. The film will go on floors after Vanga wraps up Prabhas starrer Spirit. The untitled film will mark T-Series and Vanga's fourth collaboration after Kabir Singh. Sandeep is also helming Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal.

As of now, the makers are tight-lipped about film's title and plot while the cast will be announced soon. Vanga will also be co-producing the film with T-Series under his banner Bhadrakali Pictures which he co-owns with his brother Pranay Reddy Vanga, and Shiv Chanana.

READ | Pushpa: The Rule first glimpse out on this date?

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is busy shooting Pushpa: The Rule. Helemd by Sukumar, Pushpa sequel will also see Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles. The film which went on floors later last year will be hitting the big screens this December. After Pushpa franchise, the upcoming film with Vanga will be Allu Arjun's third pan-India film.