Hyderabad: In good news for Pushparaj fans, work on Pushpa- The Rise is going on in full swing if a latest picture shared by the makers is anything to go by. Allu Arjun reprise his role from Pushpa - The Rise for the highly anticipated sequel. Allu Arjun has apparently kickstarted Pushpa 2 journey with poster shoot.

The makers had recently conducted the muhurat puja for Pushpa - The Rule, which is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster. The muhurat was attended by the director, Sukumar and Arjun, who was travelling at the time, could not make it to the event. On Monday, Mythri Movie Makers, the banner behind Pushpa films, took to social media to share picture from the film's set. In the latest image, Sukumar could be seen engrossed in guiding his team including ace fashion photographer Avinash Gowariker as they shoot for Pushpa 2 poster with Allu Arjun.

"Works of #PushpaTheRule in full flow ❤ Icon star @alluarjunonline, director @aryasukku, celebrity photographer @avigowariker, poster designer @tuneyjohn and the entire team is putting all their efforts to deliver the best 🤙 @rashmika_mandanna @ThisIsDSP @sukumarwritings," reads the caption alongside the image on Instagram.

The film will cross borders and have a multinational setting in which Allu Arjun will be challenged against all odds. Fahadh Faasil will play a pivotal role in Pushpa 2, and his character in the movie is expected to be astounding.

READ | Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 shoot commences with pooja

Ever since Pushpa - The Rise hit the screens in 2021, Allu Arjun has emerged as a pan-India star whose mannerisms in the movie are now imitated by commoners and celebrities alike. Estimated to have been produced on a budget of around Rs 200 crore, the movie emerged as the biggest grosser across markets in the months right after the third wave of the pandemic.