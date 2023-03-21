Mumbai: Pushpa star Allu Arjun and his daughter Allu Arha often take social media by storm with their adorable videos. Their pictures and videos loaded with cuteness scream of the fact that the father and daughter duo shares an amazing bond. Not only his charm, Arha has apparently imbibed love for fitness from her star father.

On Tuesday, Allu Arjun's wife Allu Sneha Reddy took to Instagram Stories to share a beautiful click featuring her husband and daughter. In the picture shared by Sneha, Allu Arjun is seen looking at Arha who is performing Yoga. The actor is seemingly amazed by Arha's flexibility and Yoga skills if the look on his face is anything to go by.

Tagging Allu Arjun on the post, Sneha shared the pictures with a "Good morning" sticker. While Allu Arjun is relaxing in black shorts with matching t-short, his daughter is nailing Yoga pose in a printed pajama suit. The pictures appear to be clicked in the garden area of Allu Arjun's home in Hyderabad.

On the work front, the actor is busy shooting for Pushpa: The Rule. According to reports, the makers of Pushap 2 are planning to release the film's first glimpse on Allu Arjun's birthday next month. The Pushpa sequel is likely to hit theaters later this year. Allu Arjun aside, the upcoming film will also see Fahadh Faasil reprising his role of IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat while Rashmika Mandanna will return as Srivalli.

Meanwhile, the actor will also be joining hands with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for an upcoming pan-India film which will be jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series films and Vanga's banner Bhadrakali Pictures. Further details about the film are being kept under wraps.