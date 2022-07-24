Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Allu Arjun treated his fans with a stunning monochrome picture. The actor looks handsome as ever in the picture clicked by ace photographer Avinash Gowariker. The Pushpa star's latest picture is said to be from an advert that he shot with filmmaker Harish Shankar.

On Sunday, Allu Arjun dropped a stunning picture on Instagram. The actor has not divulged much about the photoshoot except thanking lensman Avinash for the outstanding click. Arjun's look for the shoot is put together by celebrity stylists Priyanka Shahani Kazim Delhiwala. Soon after Arjun shared the picture, fans started flooding his comment section with heart and fire emojis. Few even asked the stylish actor, "Why so hot?"

On the work front, the actor will soon commence shoot for Pushpa: The Rule. In the upcoming sequel to the crime drama, Allu Arjun, who plays a sandalwood smuggler, will display his most ferocious side. Pre-production on the film is now underway. Rashmika will play the female heroine, and many well-known actors are expected to star in the film.

Pushpa 2 aside, Allu Arjun will also star in Venu Sriram's ICON, which Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations will produce and Koratala Siva's untitled actioner. According to several reports, he will soon collaborate with KGF director Prashanth Neel.