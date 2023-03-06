Hyderabad: Pushpa stars Allu Arjun and his wife Allu Sneha Reddy celebrate 12 years of togetherness today. To mark the occasion, Allu Arjun took to social media and dedicated a mushy post to his wife. The actor also shared a loved-up picture with Sneha as they celebrate their special day.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Alli Arjun shared an endearing picture with his wife Sneha. The picture which appears from vacation diaries features the duo sharing a tender moment together. Sharing the post, Allu Arjun wrote, "Happy Anniversary Cutieeee," followed by a heart emoji. Sneha also took to her Instagram Stories and reshared her husband's post with blooming heart emojis.

Allu Arjun and Sneha entered wedlock in 2011 after dating for a few years. The couple first met at a common friend's wedding in the USA. Though it was love at first sight for Allu Arjun, the two took it slow after the actor first sent a message to Sneha. The families from both sides did not agree at once but later gave in to the lovebirds' strong will to spend the rest of their lives together. The duo is now parenting two beautiful children together.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is busy shooting for the highly anticipated Pushpa: The Rule. Helmed by Sukumar, the film is under production and the makers are said to release a treat for fans on Allu Arjun's birthday which is on April 8. The actor will also be joining hands with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for an upcoming film.